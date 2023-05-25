Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is 48.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is 1.50.

The average price recommended by analysts for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is $253.79, which is $95.66 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 133.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. On May 25, 2023, ENPH’s average trading volume was 3.99M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 162.83. However, the company has seen a 0.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ENPH’s Market Performance

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has seen a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -25.63% decline in the past month and a -19.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.45% for ENPH’s stock, with a -34.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENPH Trading at -12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.71. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -38.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Yang Mandy, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $156.86 back on May 02. After this action, Yang Mandy now owns 99,043 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $549,022 using the latest closing price.

Rodgers Thurman J, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., purchase 32,900 shares at $166.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Rodgers Thurman J is holding 32,900 shares at $5,490,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 68.90, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.