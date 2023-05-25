Energy Transfer LP (ET) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)’s stock price has increased by 0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 12.76. However, the company has seen a 2.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Right Now?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71.

The public float for ET is 2.48B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ET on May 25, 2023 was 11.15M shares.

ET’s Market Performance

ET’s stock has seen a 2.15% increase for the week, with a 2.15% rise in the past month and a -1.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for Energy Transfer LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for ET’s stock, with a 4.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ET Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from WARREN KELCY L, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $12.78 back on May 23. After this action, WARREN KELCY L now owns 61,228,477 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $5,112,000 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KELCY L, the Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 750,000 shares at $12.79 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that WARREN KELCY L is holding 60,828,477 shares at $9,592,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.