Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has plunged by -2.66 when compared to previous closing price of 81.11, but the company has seen a -4.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Emerson Electric Catches an Upgrade Because It’s a Hydrogen Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is $103.58, which is $23.37 above the current market price. The public float for EMR is 565.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EMR on May 25, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

EMR’s Market Performance

The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has seen a -4.01% decrease in the past week, with a -6.59% drop in the past month, and a -4.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for EMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for EMR stock, with a simple moving average of -8.87% for the last 200 days.

EMR Trading at -5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.51. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, who sale 4,603 shares at the price of $95.86 back on Nov 16. After this action, Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca now owns 99,591 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $441,244 using the latest closing price.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J, the Senior Exec. VP and CFO of Emerson Electric Co., sale 83,073 shares at $91.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that DELLAQUILA FRANK J is holding 271,785 shares at $7,565,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.04 for the present operating margin

+39.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co. stands at +16.46. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.43.

Based on Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 104.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.