Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) has decreased by -16.13 when compared to last closing price of 3.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -34.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ELEV is $4.50, which is $2.9 above than the current price. The public float for ELEV is 22.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume of ELEV on May 25, 2023 was 849.67K shares.

ELEV’s Market Performance

ELEV’s stock has seen a -34.84% decrease for the week, with a 52.05% rise in the past month and a 106.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.36% for Elevation Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.78% for ELEV’s stock, with a 77.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELEV Trading at -1.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.81%, as shares sank -14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV fell by -34.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw 173.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.