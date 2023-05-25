Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is $13.19, which is $4.81 above the current market price. The public float for ELAN is 472.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ELAN on May 25, 2023 was 7.65M shares.

ELAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) has plunged by -2.55 when compared to previous closing price of 8.62, but the company has seen a -2.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

ELAN’s Market Performance

ELAN’s stock has fallen by -2.89% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.97% and a quarterly drop of -30.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.64% for ELAN stock, with a simple moving average of -31.75% for the last 200 days.

ELAN Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -9.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.95. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated saw -31.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from HOOVER R DAVID, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, HOOVER R DAVID now owns 165,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, valued at $47,750 using the latest closing price.

HOOVER R DAVID, the Director of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HOOVER R DAVID is holding 160,000 shares at $47,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+44.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), the company’s capital structure generated 82.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.06. Total debt to assets is 38.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.