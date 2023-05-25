Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO)’s stock price has increased by 4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. However, the company has seen a 1.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OCTO is 2.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On May 25, 2023, OCTO’s average trading volume was 544.06K shares.

OCTO’s Market Performance

OCTO’s stock has seen a 1.32% increase for the week, with a -12.90% drop in the past month and a -77.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.48% for Eightco Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for OCTO’s stock, with a -89.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCTO Trading at -34.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0645. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc. saw -79.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.65 for the present operating margin

+6.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eightco Holdings Inc. stands at -148.51. Equity return is now at value -694.30, with -127.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.