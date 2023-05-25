Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.93 in relation to its previous close of 11.30. However, the company has experienced a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) Right Now?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) by analysts is $15.25, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for ECVT is 91.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of ECVT was 963.10K shares.

ECVT’s Market Performance

The stock of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has seen a -0.65% decrease in the past week, with a -3.54% drop in the past month, and a 3.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for ECVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.46% for ECVT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.39% for the last 200 days.

ECVT Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECVT fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Ecovyst Inc. saw 19.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECVT starting from CCMP Capital, LP, who sale 11,490,444 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Mar 07. After this action, CCMP Capital, LP now owns 0 shares of Ecovyst Inc., valued at $114,329,918 using the latest closing price.

CCMP Capital, LP, the 10% Owner of Ecovyst Inc., sale 11,490,444 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that CCMP Capital, LP is holding 0 shares at $114,329,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.43 for the present operating margin

+26.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecovyst Inc. stands at +8.51. The total capital return value is set at 7.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.36. Total debt to assets is 48.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.