Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.87 in relation to its previous close of 10.82. However, the company has experienced a -5.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DX is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DX is $14.00, which is $3.87 above the current price. The public float for DX is 45.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DX on May 25, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

DX’s Market Performance

The stock of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has seen a -5.57% decrease in the past week, with a -9.55% drop in the past month, and a -22.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for DX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.97% for DX stock, with a simple moving average of -19.39% for the last 200 days.

DX Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.00. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw -17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 402,634 shares at $29,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), the company’s capital structure generated 293.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -35.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.