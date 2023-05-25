Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DHC is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DHC is $2.00, which is $0.5 above than the current price. The public float for DHC is 236.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume of DHC on May 25, 2023 was 4.48M shares.

DHC) stock’s latest price update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.59 in relation to its previous close of 1.16. However, the company has experienced a 18.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DHC’s Market Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has seen a 18.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.25% gain in the past month and a 36.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for DHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.51% for DHC’s stock, with a 2.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DHC Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHC rose by +18.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9262. In addition, Diversified Healthcare Trust saw 74.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.31 for the present operating margin

-5.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diversified Healthcare Trust stands at -1.23. The total capital return value is set at -1.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), the company’s capital structure generated 116.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.82. Total debt to assets is 51.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.