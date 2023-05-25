Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DAL stock has gone down by -2.78%, with a monthly gain of 5.50% and a quarterly plunge of -6.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for Delta Air Lines Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for DAL’s stock, with a 1.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is above average at 11.82x. The 36-month beta value for DAL is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DAL is $50.94, which is $14.67 above than the current price. The public float for DAL is 640.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.02% of that float. The average trading volume of DAL on May 25, 2023 was 10.50M shares.

DAL) stock’s latest price update

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.73 in relation to its previous close of 35.91. However, the company has experienced a -2.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DAL Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.40. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 6.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Taylor David S, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $32.83 back on Apr 26. After this action, Taylor David S now owns 25,360 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $164,125 using the latest closing price.

Taylor David S, the Director of Delta Air Lines Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $34.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Taylor David S is holding 20,360 shares at $171,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.