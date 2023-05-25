Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK): A Technical Analysis

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is $27.64, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for DK is 65.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DK on May 25, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

DK) stock’s latest price update

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.93 in comparison to its previous close of 22.85, however, the company has experienced a 6.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. WSJ Video reported on 03/23/23 that What’s in an Oreo? A Food Scientist Explains.

DK’s Market Performance

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has seen a 6.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.55% gain in the past month and a -12.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for DK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.47% for DK’s stock, with a -11.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DK Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.79. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw -12.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Soreq Avigal, who purchase 6,775 shares at the price of $22.63 back on Mar 14. After this action, Soreq Avigal now owns 94,400 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $153,318 using the latest closing price.

Spiegel Reuven, the CFO of Delek US Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $22.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Spiegel Reuven is holding 33,148 shares at $45,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.40 for the present operating margin

+4.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 341.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.37. Total debt to assets is 39.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 328.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.