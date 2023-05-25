D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) has decreased by -1.40 when compared to last closing price of 1.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HEPS is $63.66, which is $1.31 above the current price. The public float for HEPS is 9.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HEPS on May 25, 2023 was 592.80K shares.

HEPS’s Market Performance

HEPS stock saw an increase of -0.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.21% and a quarterly increase of 9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.70% for HEPS’s stock, with a 7.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HEPS Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9938. In addition, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. saw 49.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPS

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -33.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.