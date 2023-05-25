CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYBR is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is $178.32, which is $24.92 above the current market price. The public float for CYBR is 40.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On May 25, 2023, CYBR’s average trading volume was 444.03K shares.

CYBR) stock’s latest price update

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.02 in comparison to its previous close of 147.65, however, the company has experienced a 7.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

CYBR’s Market Performance

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has experienced a 7.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.40% rise in the past month, and a 3.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for CYBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.26% for CYBR’s stock, with a 7.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYBR Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +25.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.36. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd. saw 18.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+78.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd. stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -11.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.41. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.64. Total debt to assets is 32.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.