Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock Showcases -3.78% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has gone down by -22.14% for the week, with a 85.65% rise in the past month and a -42.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 27.67% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for CRKN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRKN is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on May 25, 2023 was 10.35M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.97 in comparison to its previous close of 0.16, however, the company has experienced a -22.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRKN Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.51%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -22.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1629. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -17.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -489.10, with -203.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.