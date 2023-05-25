Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CEG is $97.83, which is $14.23 above the current price. The public float for CEG is 323.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEG on May 25, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

CEG) stock’s latest price update

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.87 in relation to its previous close of 84.04. However, the company has experienced a 3.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/01/22 that How fast utilities recover from hurricanes like Ian can tell you which of their stocks is best

CEG’s Market Performance

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has experienced a 3.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.29% rise in the past month, and a 5.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for CEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.09% for CEG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.34% for the last 200 days.

CEG Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEG rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.65. In addition, Constellation Energy Corporation saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.02 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Energy Corporation stands at -0.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), the company’s capital structure generated 52.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.36. Total debt to assets is 12.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.