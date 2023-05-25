Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, COIN stock has gone down by -4.39%, with a monthly gain of 5.06% and a quarterly plunge of -6.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.14% for Coinbase Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.86% for COIN stock, with a simple moving average of -3.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $69.17, which is $11.93 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 178.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.81% of that float. On May 25, 2023, COIN’s average trading volume was 16.64M shares.

COIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has plunged by -1.25 when compared to previous closing price of 59.10, but the company has seen a -4.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/05/23 that Coinbase Tries Novel Defense in SEC Fight

COIN Trading at -6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.96. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 64.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, who purchase 710,000 shares at the price of $62.07 back on May 10. After this action, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III now owns 1,931,844 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $44,069,888 using the latest closing price.

Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, the Director of Coinbase Global Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $59.65 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III is holding 1,221,844 shares at $5,965,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.