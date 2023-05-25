Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH)’s stock price has plunge by -1.09relation to previous closing price of 63.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Right Now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CTSH is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTSH is $65.80, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for CTSH is 506.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume for CTSH on May 25, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH stock saw an increase of -0.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.10% and a quarterly increase of -2.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for CTSH stock, with a simple moving average of 1.96% for the last 200 days.

CTSH Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.83. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Abdalla Zein, who sale 6,926 shares at the price of $62.55 back on May 15. After this action, Abdalla Zein now owns 13,556 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $433,204 using the latest closing price.

Breakiron-Evans Maureen, the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 6,926 shares at $62.29 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Breakiron-Evans Maureen is holding 3,063 shares at $431,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+33.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +11.79. The total capital return value is set at 21.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.92. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 12.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.16. Total debt to assets is 8.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.