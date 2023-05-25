Citizens Inc. (CIA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CIA stock has gone down by -15.99%, with a monthly decline of -13.66% and a quarterly plunge of -36.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.30% for Citizens Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.27% for CIA stock, with a simple moving average of -34.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIA is 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CIA is $7.50, The public float for CIA is 45.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIA on May 25, 2023 was 91.98K shares.

CIA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) has increased by 1.36 when compared to last closing price of 1.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIA Trading at -26.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.66%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIA fell by -15.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9158. In addition, Citizens Inc. saw -12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIA starting from Conklin Jeffery P., who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $1.93 back on May 12. After this action, Conklin Jeffery P. now owns 115,782 shares of Citizens Inc., valued at $27,020 using the latest closing price.

Shields Gerald, the President & CEO of Citizens Inc., purchase 55,000 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Shields Gerald is holding 141,286 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Inc. stands at -2.85. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.91. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Inc. (CIA), the company’s capital structure generated 969.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.65. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 835.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citizens Inc. (CIA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.