China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is $45.00, The public float for CPHI is 2.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPHI on May 25, 2023 was 366.19K shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI)’s stock price has increased by 23.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a 21.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPHI’s Market Performance

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has experienced a 21.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.14% rise in the past month, and a -56.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.93% for CPHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.15% for CPHI stock, with a simple moving average of -62.87% for the last 200 days.

CPHI Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.53%, as shares surge +28.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +21.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3445. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -58.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.