Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has seen a 3.45% increase in the past week, with a 12.34% gain in the past month, and a -63.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.71% for CPTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for CPTN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -68.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPTN is $2.35, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for CPTN is 57.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.19% of that float. The average trading volume for CPTN on May 25, 2023 was 754.83K shares.

CPTN) stock’s latest price update

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN)’s stock price has soared by 4.15 in relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CPTN Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +16.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN rose by +4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3867. In addition, Cepton Inc. saw -68.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTN starting from Pei Jun, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Mar 16. After this action, Pei Jun now owns 27,454,268 shares of Cepton Inc., valued at $270,000 using the latest closing price.

McCord Mark, the Chief Technology Officer of Cepton Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that McCord Mark is holding 10,389,248 shares at $10,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-792.46 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cepton Inc. stands at +126.31. Equity return is now at value -616.10, with -79.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cepton Inc. (CPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,620.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.