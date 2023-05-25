Centene Corporation (CNC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centene Corporation (CNC) is $84.58, which is $20.42 above the current market price. The public float for CNC is 545.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNC on May 25, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CNC) stock’s latest price update

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.60relation to previous closing price of 65.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.81% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Centene CEO Moves to Buy Beaten-Down Shares

CNC’s Market Performance

Centene Corporation (CNC) has experienced a -3.81% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.71% drop in the past month, and a -9.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for CNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.81% for CNC stock, with a simple moving average of -16.26% for the last 200 days.

CNC Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.10. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Robinson Lori Jean, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $66.59 back on Apr 27. After this action, Robinson Lori Jean now owns 8,508 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $93,226 using the latest closing price.

LONDON SARAH, the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corporation, purchase 30,000 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that LONDON SARAH is holding 313,953 shares at $1,878,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 88.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centene Corporation (CNC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.