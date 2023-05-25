Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) has increased by 3.26 when compared to last closing price of 5.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) Right Now?

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.00x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) by analysts is $7.53, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for CLBT is 45.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of CLBT was 144.99K shares.

CLBT’s Market Performance

The stock of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) has seen a 2.52% increase in the past week, with a 3.45% rise in the past month, and a -4.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for CLBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for CLBT’s stock, with a 13.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLBT Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd. saw 30.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+81.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellebrite DI Ltd. stands at +42.90. The total capital return value is set at 37.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2,222.52.

Based on Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT), the company’s capital structure generated 20.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.21. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.