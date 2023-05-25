Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.78% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of BFRG was 2.03M shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) has plunged by -6.07 when compared to previous closing price of 4.94, but the company has seen a -18.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFRG’s Market Performance

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has experienced a -18.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.62% drop in the past month, and a 43.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.11% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.39% for BFRG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.70% for the last 200 days.

BFRG Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG fell by -19.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw -2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24558.01 for the present operating margin

-5396.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. stands at -28024.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.