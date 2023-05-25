Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has gone down by -23.18% for the week, with a -22.04% drop in the past month and a -82.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.26% for BHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.19% for BHG’s stock, with a -83.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is $1.48, which is $2222.79 above the current market price. The public float for BHG is 7.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHG on May 25, 2023 was 83.81K shares.

BHG) stock’s latest price update

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG)’s stock price has dropped by -26.70 in relation to previous closing price of 14.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -23.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

BHG Trading at -35.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.67%, as shares sank -21.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG fell by -23.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.34. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -79.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Scherman Jeffrey J, who sale 5,836 shares at the price of $0.37 back on May 10. After this action, Scherman Jeffrey J now owns 79,420 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $2,159 using the latest closing price.

Mikan George Lawrence III, the CEO & President of Bright Health Group Inc., sale 394,896 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mikan George Lawrence III is holding 210,318 shares at $157,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.