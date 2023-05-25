Braskem S.A. (BAK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BAK is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BAK is $12.46, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 101.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume for BAK on May 25, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.34 compared to its previous closing price of 9.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAK’s Market Performance

Braskem S.A. (BAK) has experienced a 1.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.15% rise in the past month, and a 21.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for BAK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.18% for BAK’s stock, with a -3.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAK Trading at 18.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +28.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.06. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw 4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.