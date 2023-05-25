BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is above average at 11.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is $53.94, which is $7.66 above the current market price. The public float for BWA is 232.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BWA on May 25, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

BWA) stock’s latest price update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.13 in relation to its previous close of 46.73. However, the company has experienced a 4.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Drop in BorgWarner Stock Sends a Signal on Sentiment

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA’s stock has risen by 4.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.45% and a quarterly drop of -7.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for BorgWarner Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for BWA stock, with a simple moving average of 8.95% for the last 200 days.

BWA Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.58. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw 14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from MICHAS ALEXIS P, who sale 7,173 shares at the price of $44.45 back on May 17. After this action, MICHAS ALEXIS P now owns 76,441 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $318,851 using the latest closing price.

CALAWAY TONIT M, the EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of BorgWarner Inc., sale 6,889 shares at $50.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that CALAWAY TONIT M is holding 28,105 shares at $350,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+19.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +5.97. The total capital return value is set at 12.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 61.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.04. Total debt to assets is 26.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.