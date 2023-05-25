bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) has plunged by -2.43 when compared to previous closing price of 3.70, but the company has seen a -7.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Bluebird Bio Stock Is Sliding. The Biotech Plans a Share Offering.

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) by analysts is $6.91, which is $3.29 above the current market price. The public float for BLUE is 81.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.73% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of BLUE was 4.76M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE stock saw a decrease of -7.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.50% for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.97% for BLUE stock, with a simple moving average of -38.67% for the last 200 days.

BLUE Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -47.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Leschly Nick, who sale 4,290 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Jan 11. After this action, Leschly Nick now owns 280,149 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $33,480 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of bluebird bio Inc., sale 3,178 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 242,690 shares at $24,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -7411.12. Equity return is now at value -55.40, with -21.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.