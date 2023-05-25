Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has seen a -18.57% decrease in the past week, with a -11.74% drop in the past month, and a -40.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.92% for BSFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.53% for BSFC’s stock, with a -81.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is $1.00, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for BSFC is 9.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BSFC on May 25, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

BSFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) has plunged by -7.41 when compared to previous closing price of 0.11, but the company has seen a -18.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSFC Trading at -23.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.20%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC fell by -18.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1146. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw -74.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Herian Nubar, who purchase 1,672 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Dec 13. After this action, Herian Nubar now owns 40,005 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $736 using the latest closing price.

Herian Nubar, the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp., purchase 1,493 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Herian Nubar is holding 38,333 shares at $12,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.56 for the present operating margin

-9.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Star Foods Corp. stands at -103.35. Equity return is now at value -235.00, with -79.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.