Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has gone up by 6.08% for the week, with a 16.96% rise in the past month and a -35.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.81% for APRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.06% for APRN’s stock, with a -69.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for APRN is at -3.00.

The public float for APRN is 45.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.67% of that float. The average trading volume for APRN on May 25, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

APRN) stock’s latest price update

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.68 in comparison to its previous close of 0.56, however, the company has experienced a 6.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Blue Apron Lays Off 10% of Corporate Workforce

APRN Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.66%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRN rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5350. In addition, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. saw -29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRN starting from Findley Linda, who sale 11,485 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Feb 28. After this action, Findley Linda now owns 234,644 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., valued at $9,619 using the latest closing price.

Krechmer Irina, the Chief Technology Officer of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., sale 4,110 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Krechmer Irina is holding 56,516 shares at $3,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.71 for the present operating margin

+28.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stands at -23.93. The total capital return value is set at -91.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.15. Equity return is now at value -237.20, with -48.30 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), the company’s capital structure generated 177.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.97. Total debt to assets is 34.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,160.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.