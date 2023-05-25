Bloom Energy Corporation (BE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is $26.97, which is $13.88 above the current market price. The public float for BE is 162.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BE on May 25, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

BE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) has decreased by -6.95 when compared to last closing price of 14.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

BE’s Market Performance

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has seen a 0.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -18.92% decline in the past month and a -38.34% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.81% for BE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.17% for BE’s stock, with a -33.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BE Trading at -19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -16.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BE rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.06. In addition, Bloom Energy Corporation saw -27.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BE starting from Moore Sharelynn Faye, who sale 3,073 shares at the price of $13.65 back on May 17. After this action, Moore Sharelynn Faye now owns 164,196 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation, valued at $41,946 using the latest closing price.

Moore Sharelynn Faye, the of Bloom Energy Corporation, sale 6,002 shares at $13.21 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Moore Sharelynn Faye is holding 167,269 shares at $79,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.77 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloom Energy Corporation stands at -25.14. The total capital return value is set at -19.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.79. Equity return is now at value -160.10, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), the company’s capital structure generated 301.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.08. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 281.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.