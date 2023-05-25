Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) is $1.51, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for BLND is 210.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. On May 25, 2023, BLND’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BLND) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) has plunged by -13.90 when compared to previous closing price of 1.05, but the company has seen a -6.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BLND’s Market Performance

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has seen a -6.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 25.50% gain in the past month and a -44.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.85% for BLND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.55% for BLND stock, with a simple moving average of -48.28% for the last 200 days.

BLND Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.56%, as shares surge +31.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND fell by -6.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8359. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw -37.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Ghamsari Nima, who sale 230,770 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Apr 28. After this action, Ghamsari Nima now owns 0 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $140,308 using the latest closing price.

Ghamsari Nima, the Head of Blend of Blend Labs Inc., sale 169,242 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Ghamsari Nima is holding 0 shares at $158,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-119.57 for the present operating margin

+34.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blend Labs Inc. stands at -326.79. The total capital return value is set at -39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.52. Equity return is now at value -469.80, with -159.70 for asset returns.

Based on Blend Labs Inc. (BLND), the company’s capital structure generated 188.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.32. Total debt to assets is 52.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.