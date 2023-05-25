Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for BTBT is at 5.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTBT is $3.40, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.93% of that float. The average trading volume for BTBT on May 25, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) has dropped by -2.19 compared to previous close of 2.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/23 that Bitcoin Miner Adds Machines in Iceland Before Possible U.S. Tax Crackdown

BTBT’s Market Performance

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.70% gain in the past month and a 93.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.00% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.54% for BTBT’s stock, with a 83.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTBT Trading at 33.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares surge +28.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 309.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.60 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at +5.06. The total capital return value is set at 12.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value -77.20, with -68.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.