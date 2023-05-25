BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) has plunged by -20.02 when compared to previous closing price of 25.93, but the company has seen a -21.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is $51.60, which is $32.53 above the current market price. The public float for BTAI is 18.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTAI on May 25, 2023 was 518.77K shares.

BTAI’s Market Performance

BTAI’s stock has seen a -21.82% decrease for the week, with a -1.00% drop in the past month and a -29.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.12% for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.84% for BTAI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.85% for the last 200 days.

BTAI Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTAI fell by -19.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.98. In addition, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTAI starting from Mehta Vimal, who sale 6,500 shares at the price of $25.79 back on May 22. After this action, Mehta Vimal now owns 37,294 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., valued at $167,641 using the latest closing price.

Steinhart Richard I, the Chief Financial Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.17 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Steinhart Richard I is holding 1,500 shares at $135,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42242.93 for the present operating margin

+7.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stands at -44201.87. The total capital return value is set at -80.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.27. Equity return is now at value -177.70, with -85.10 for asset returns.

Based on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 122.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.11. Total debt to assets is 45.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,125.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.