BiomX Inc.’s (PHGE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PHGE stock has gone up by 25.72%, with a monthly gain of 39.89% and a quarterly plunge of -8.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.25% for BiomX Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.03% for PHGE’s stock, with a -1.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for PHGE is 11.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.91% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of PHGE was 230.62K shares.

PHGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) has jumped by 24.38 compared to previous close of 0.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PHGE Trading at 20.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares surge +29.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +25.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2795. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw 87.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Oron Assaf, who purchase 3,192 shares at the price of $0.27 back on May 22. After this action, Oron Assaf now owns 10,914 shares of BiomX Inc., valued at $872 using the latest closing price.

Oron Assaf, the Chief Business Officer of BiomX Inc., purchase 6,521 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Oron Assaf is holding 7,722 shares at $1,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

Equity return is now at value -109.30, with -58.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.