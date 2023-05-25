BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) has decreased by -1.64 when compared to last closing price of 2.44.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is $5.00, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 19.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBAI on May 25, 2023 was 8.98M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BBAI’s Market Performance

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -0.83% drop in the past month, and a -29.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.70% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.71% for BBAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.25% for the last 200 days.

BBAI Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -16.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 256.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 502,294 shares at the price of $2.48 back on May 23. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 105,097,032 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $1,245,689 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 189,232 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 105,599,326 shares at $454,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.