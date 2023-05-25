Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BBLN is 6.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBLN on May 25, 2023 was 526.28K shares.

BBLN’s Market Performance

The stock of Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) has seen a -18.64% decrease in the past week, with a -89.90% drop in the past month, and a -92.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.10% for BBLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -83.47% for BBLN’s stock, with a -93.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBLN Trading at -87.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares sank -89.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBLN fell by -18.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.9644. In addition, Babylon Holdings Limited saw -89.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBLN starting from Sanghavi Darshak, who sale 3,202 shares at the price of $7.21 back on Mar 15. After this action, Sanghavi Darshak now owns 40,394 shares of Babylon Holdings Limited, valued at $23,086 using the latest closing price.

Sanghavi Darshak, the Chief Medical Officer of Babylon Holdings Limited, sale 3,743 shares at $7.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sanghavi Darshak is holding 43,596 shares at $28,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.