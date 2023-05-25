Assessing the Risk and Potential of Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) Stock

The stock of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has seen a 0.37% increase in the past week, with a 50.97% gain in the past month, and a 11.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for GENI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.81% for GENI stock, with a simple moving average of 21.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GENI is $7.50, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for GENI is 116.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume for GENI on May 25, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

GENI) stock’s latest price update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI)’s stock price has increased by 2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 5.28. However, the company has seen a 0.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/06/21 that Touchdown or Fumble? The High-Risk Strategy of a Sports Data Firm

GENI Trading at 22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +47.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 51.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -21.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.