Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI)’s stock price has dropped by -12.51 in relation to previous closing price of 0.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) by analysts is $300000000.00, The public float for ASTI is 4.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.48% of that float. On May 25, 2023, the average trading volume of ASTI was 1.11M shares.

ASTI’s Market Performance

ASTI stock saw a decrease of -20.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -75.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.91% for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.24% for ASTI’s stock, with a -94.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASTI Trading at -53.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares sank -40.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI fell by -20.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2124. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. saw -91.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1394.81 for the present operating margin

-70.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stands at -1615.55. The total capital return value is set at -134.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -168.43.

Based on Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI), the company’s capital structure generated 219.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.73. Total debt to assets is 51.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 198.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.