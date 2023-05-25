Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.71 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 55.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.K. Quantum Cybersecurity Firm Discloses SEC Investigation Over Merger

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is above average at 2.12x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARQQ is $3.58, which is $6.25 above than the current price. The public float for ARQQ is 24.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume of ARQQ on May 25, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

ARQQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has seen a 55.71% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -15.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.57% for ARQQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.43% for ARQQ’s stock, with a -70.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARQQ Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.33%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +55.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0336. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -68.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-712.78 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arqit Quantum Inc. stands at +902.32. The total capital return value is set at -195.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 253.23.

Based on Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ), the company’s capital structure generated 9.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.07. Total debt to assets is 6.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.