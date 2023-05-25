Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is $7.08, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 184.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.86% of that float. On May 25, 2023, ARDX’s average trading volume was 7.49M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 3.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

ARDX’s Market Performance

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has experienced a -10.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.86% drop in the past month, and a 14.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.10% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.60% for ARDX’s stock, with a 35.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARDX Trading at -19.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -24.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX fell by -10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +311.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 23.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Mar 29. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 113,096 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $13,888 using the latest closing price.

RAAB MICHAEL, the President & CEO of Ardelyx Inc., sale 13,449 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RAAB MICHAEL is holding 896,012 shares at $40,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -76.70, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.