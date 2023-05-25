Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACHR is $9.40, which is $4.66 above the current price. The public float for ACHR is 129.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACHR on May 25, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR)’s stock price has dropped by -3.18 in relation to previous closing price of 3.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Stellantis to Build Flying Taxis With Archer Aviation

ACHR’s Market Performance

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has experienced a 3.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 66.12% rise in the past month, and a 6.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for ACHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.49% for ACHR’s stock, with a 11.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACHR Trading at 25.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +67.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw 62.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Adcock Brett, who sale 192,224 shares at the price of $3.27 back on May 23. After this action, Adcock Brett now owns 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $628,707 using the latest closing price.

Adcock Brett, the 10% Owner of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 1,718,829 shares at $3.26 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Adcock Brett is holding 0 shares at $5,605,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.