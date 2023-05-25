Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is $7.17, The public float for APTO is 91.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APTO on May 25, 2023 was 185.02K shares.

APTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) has dropped by -7.98 compared to previous close of 0.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APTO’s Market Performance

APTO’s stock has fallen by -8.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.75% and a quarterly drop of -33.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.79% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.09% for APTO’s stock, with a -29.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APTO Trading at -18.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTO fell by -8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4965. In addition, Aptose Biosciences Inc. saw -24.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APTO starting from Rice William G., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Sep 19. After this action, Rice William G. now owns 363,252 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc., valued at $6,834 using the latest closing price.

Payne Fletcher, the SR VP & Chief Fin. Officer of Aptose Biosciences Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Payne Fletcher is holding 10,000 shares at $6,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APTO

Equity return is now at value -106.00, with -83.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.