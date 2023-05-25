Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.22relation to previous closing price of 124.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Applied Materials to Build $4 Billion Chip Research Facility in Silicon Valley

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is 16.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.58.

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is $138.36, which is $12.82 above the current market price. The public float for AMAT is 834.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. On May 25, 2023, AMAT’s average trading volume was 6.23M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stock saw an increase of -3.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.05% and a quarterly increase of 7.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for AMAT’s stock, with a 15.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMAT Trading at 3.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.28. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 25.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Nalamasu Omkaram, who sale 29,444 shares at the price of $124.70 back on Mar 20. After this action, Nalamasu Omkaram now owns 194,298 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $3,671,667 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 6,813 shares at $117.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 98,332 shares at $800,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Equity return is now at value 53.00, with 24.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.