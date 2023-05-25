Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOUS is 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HOUS is $7.10, which is $0.54 above the current price. The public float for HOUS is 106.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOUS on May 25, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

HOUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) has decreased by -6.32 when compared to last closing price of 6.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HOUS’s Market Performance

HOUS’s stock has risen by 0.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.47% and a quarterly drop of -5.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for HOUS’s stock, with a -17.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOUS Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +5.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOUS starting from Layade Nashira W., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Aug 15. After this action, Layade Nashira W. now owns 39,321 shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., valued at $44,275 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, the Director of Anywhere Real Estate Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $10.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that WILLIAMS MICHAEL J is holding 141,768 shares at $21,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+13.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. stands at -4.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.63. Equity return is now at value -22.90, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS), the company’s capital structure generated 200.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.68. Total debt to assets is 52.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.