Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is above average at 21.34x. The 36-month beta value for ZTO is also noteworthy at 0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZTO is $261.72, which is $9.49 above than the current price. The public float for ZTO is 391.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. The average trading volume of ZTO on May 25, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) has decreased by -2.77 when compared to last closing price of 28.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO’s stock has fallen by -2.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.02% and a quarterly rise of 13.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.54% for ZTO’s stock, with a 8.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZTO Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.19. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In summary, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.