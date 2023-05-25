Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

The public float for TIVC is 6.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on May 25, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

The stock price of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 0.12. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIVC’s Market Performance

TIVC’s stock has fallen by -5.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.09% and a quarterly drop of -42.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.39% for Tivic Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.31% for TIVC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -87.09% for the last 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1399. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -81.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Equity return is now at value -161.30, with -122.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.