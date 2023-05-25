Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS)

The public float for SHFS is 3.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.62% of that float. The average trading volume of SHFS on May 25, 2023 was 696.99K shares.

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHFS’s Market Performance

SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has seen a 11.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -25.84% decline in the past month and a -45.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.51% for SHFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.00% for SHFS’s stock, with a -87.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHFS Trading at -13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -24.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS rose by +12.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4554. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc. saw -75.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHFS starting from Fagan Doug, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.40 back on May 24. After this action, Fagan Doug now owns 45,000 shares of SHF Holdings Inc., valued at $9,998 using the latest closing price.

Darwin John, the Director of SHF Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Darwin John is holding 1,825,566 shares at $6,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.19 for the present operating margin

+98.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SHF Holdings Inc. stands at -370.60. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In summary, SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.