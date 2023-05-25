Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Immutep Limited (IMMP)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMMP is $9.80, which is $6.7 above than the current price. The public float for IMMP is 87.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of IMMP on May 25, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

IMMP) stock’s latest price update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP)’s stock price has soared by 6.52 in relation to previous closing price of 2.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMMP’s Market Performance

Immutep Limited (IMMP) has seen a -6.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 47.59% gain in the past month and a 40.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.59% for IMMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.97% for IMMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.00% for the last 200 days.

IMMP Trading at 41.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.41%, as shares surge +49.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMP fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, Immutep Limited saw 40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22528.35 for the present operating margin

-1111.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immutep Limited stands at -18906.51. The total capital return value is set at -44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.56.

Based on Immutep Limited (IMMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,243.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Immutep Limited (IMMP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.