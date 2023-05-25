Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

The 36-month beta value for IDYA is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IDYA is $32.82, which is $10.83 above than the current price. The public float for IDYA is 47.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.90% of that float. The average trading volume of IDYA on May 25, 2023 was 671.86K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

IDYA) stock’s latest price update

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA)’s stock price has soared by 3.24 in relation to previous closing price of 21.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IDYA’s Market Performance

IDYA’s stock has risen by 6.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.30% and a quarterly rise of 30.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.26% for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.40% for IDYA’s stock, with a 41.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDYA Trading at 32.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +22.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDYA rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.69. In addition, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. saw 24.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDYA starting from Throne Jason, who sale 500 shares at the price of $23.00 back on May 22. After this action, Throne Jason now owns 0 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., valued at $11,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.72 for the present operating margin

+95.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. stands at -115.17. The total capital return value is set at -18.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.88. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.99. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.68.

Conclusion

In summary, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.