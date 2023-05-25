Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) is above average at 8.37x. The 36-month beta value for CVE is also noteworthy at 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVE is $22.45, which is $5.63 above than the current price. The public float for CVE is 1.37B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume of CVE on May 25, 2023 was 7.88M shares.

The stock price of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has jumped by 1.08 compared to previous close of 16.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE’s stock has risen by 4.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.94% and a quarterly drop of -6.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Cenovus Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.44% for CVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.65% for the last 200 days.

CVE Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.